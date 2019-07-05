PM Khan announces 10pc reward to identifiers of Benami properties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday announced to give ten per cent to the identifiers of Benami properties whereas the money collected through it will be added in Ehsaas Programme funds.

Addressing to the inaugural ceremony, PM Khan thanked those who contributed in the Ehsaas Programme. “We will help the youth to rise by lending them money”, he expressed. He further added that every ministry will be an integral part in reducing the poverty. “We will bring transparency in ‘Ghurbat Mitao Programme’ ,” he maintained.

He said that the government will introduce new initiatives under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme every month to provide social protection in the country, as per Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister said the PTI government is launching various welfare projects with the view to build the country on the pattern of state of Madina.

PM Khan asserted that it is the responsibility of state to give justice and rights to all the citizens including women. Sense of feeling creates a difference between an animal and human in society, he continued. He said that we are trying to uplift the lower class by initiating in in ‘Ghurbat Mitao Programme’ for the first time in history of Pakistan.

PM Khan said that few people get elected and take advantage of their power. Taking a jibe at former rulers, he expressed that they have been ruling over 30 years but could not even make a hospital where they could get themselves treated.

Imran Khan asserted that it is their responsibility to fix the problems of Pakistan as Pakistan is the most charitable country but pays the lowest tax in the world.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the Ministry of Education and Professional Training will fully participate in the program to provide skills to the youth.

Explaining National Poverty Graduation Strategy, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said the strategy consists of three components, including interest-free loans, skill training and transfer of small assets such as sewing machines, livestock and agricultural equipment.

She said over 16 million people will benefit from the program while eighty thousand people will be provided interest-free loans every month.—NNI