PM lauds ICJ’s decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated International Court of Justice’s decision not to acquit, release and return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said Kulbhushan is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. He said Pakistan shall proceed further as per the law.
