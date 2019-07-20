PM leaves for Washington on three-day official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Washington on his three-day official visit to the United States on the invitation of President Donald Trump.
Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Zulfi Bukhari and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are accompanying the Prime Minister while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is already in Washington as part of the entourage.
It is Prime Minister’s first visit to the United States after assuming his office.