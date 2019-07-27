PM pays tributes to sacrifices of armed forces personnel

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he salutes the armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe.
In a tweet, he expressed condolences and prayers for the families of the ten brave soldiers, including an officer, who were martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan and Balochistan today.
I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today.
