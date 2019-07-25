PM reaffirms unflinching commitment to make Pakistan great

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of party leaders, workers and people at Islamabad International Airport after concluding successful visit to the United States, the Prime Minister vowed to bring the looters and plunderers of the national wealth to justice.

He said Pakistan came into being on 27th of Ramazan and it is the sole country which was established in the name of Islam.

The Prime Minister pledged that he will never disappoint the nation. He said that he did not bow to anyone and will not let his people bow down before anyone.

Imran Khan said the day is not far when the world will respect the green passport and Pakistan will emerge as a great country of the world.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to rebuild the institutions damaged by the former rulers through their corrupt practices.

He also expressed resolve to make Pakistani nation a great nation by laying foundation of the country on golden principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said hospitals will be constructed, provision of clean drinking water will be ensured and employment opportunities will be created in the country.