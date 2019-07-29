PM seeks report over incident happened with Irfan Siddiqui

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the Prime Minister has sought a report about the incident happened with Columnist Irfan Siddiqui.

In a tweet, she said decision will be taken in light of the facts, and the responsible will be punished.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister has expressed displeasure over the incident and took its notice.

She said Irfan Siddiqui had to suffer due to the lacunas in the system for which the Prime Minister is determined to remove.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PML-N leaders overplayed the incident to get political oxygen from it.

Irfan Siddiqui was arrested for violating tenancy law by Islamabad police on Friday and later released on bail yesterday.