PM striving for following the principles of State of Medina in Pakistan: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving for following the principles of State of Medina in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in the honor of Hajj Pilgrims at Sialkot Airport on Saturday, she said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wants to build the country on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina which is a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human being.

She said that as Muslims we should follow the holy and noble preaching of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked Saudi Arabia for inclusion of Pakistan in Road to Makkah Project to facilitate immigration process of pilgrims in Pakistan.

She said Hujjaj are being providing this facility at several Airports in Pakistan including Islamabad.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government will return the additional amount to the intending Hajj pilgrims very soon.

She said that the government has taken all possible efforts to provide the best facilities to intending Hajj Pilgrims.