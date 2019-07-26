PM takes notice of roadblocks set up for opposition rallies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the roadblocks erected by authorities to regulate rallies held by opposition parties across the country to observe ‘black day’ on July 25, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Friday.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister had directed authorities that the opposition “should be free to hold peaceful rallies and protests”.

Allowing them to hold public gatherings freely “will only expose the Opposition as they hold no street power and people of Pakistan are sick of them”, the minister quoted the premier as saying.—INP