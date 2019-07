PM arrives in Karachi on a day-long visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with business personalities. Various delegations including those relating to Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Auto Parts Association, Textile, leather, Pharma, Cement, Steel and Pakistan Stock Exchange will call on the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with party leaders and members of provincial assembly.

He is accompanied by Federal Ministers Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Muhammad Hammad Azhar & Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.