PM to be accompanied by small delegation during his visit to US: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant on Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a small delegation during his visit to the United States.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the Prime Minister will protect the interests of Pakistan and its people during this important visit. She lamented that the past rulers used to protect their personal financial interests during the foreign visits.

The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is embarking upon the visit of the United States in a public style unlike the previous rulers who used to undertake such visits with planes filled their courtiers. She said the departure of genuine public Prime Minister through a commercial flight is an example for Mughlia styled governments of the past.

Meanwhile, talking to a private television channel on Friday, the Special Assistant said institutions are functioning independently and law is taking its course against corrupt elements.

She said it is the first time that the noose of accountability is being tightened around the powerful people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI government believes in strong institutions and rule of law