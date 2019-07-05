PM to formally inaugurate Road to Makkah project today

Under this project, immigration and other formalities of intending pilgrims travelling to the holy land are being completed at Islamabad airport. For this purpose special counters manned by Saudi officials have been set up.

Road to Makkah programme is a pilot project being started from Islamabad airport and will be extended to other airports of the country in subsequent years.

A Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs said Road to Makkah project is a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistani intending pilgrims and 21,000 Hujjaj will benefit from this initiative. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Saudi Crown Prince during his visit to Islamabad to include Pakistan in Road to Makkah project.