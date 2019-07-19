PM to hold wide-ranging talks with US leadership: FM

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold wide ranging talks with the US leadership during his visit to the United States.

Addressing a press conference in Washington on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States, he said that military leadership will also accompany the Prime Minister during his visit to the United States.

He said that President Donald Trump will receive Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

Two meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump will be held.

He said that first meeting will take place at the Oval office whereas the second one will take place in the cabinet room.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the representatives of IMF and World Bank besides an interaction with the members of Pakistani community in the United States.

He said that the Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with the businessmen and traders.

Foreign Minister said Pakistan and United States are going to hold a summit meeting after a gap of five years and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit will help improve Pak-US bilateral relations.

He said there is tremendous success by Pakistan in achieving the security-related targets and it cleared a number of areas of terrorists through various military operations.

Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran will travel through commercial flights during the US visit.