PM to inaugurate Sir Syed Express passenger train today

A ceremony in this regard will be held at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

The non-stop passenger train will ply between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad.

The train will leave Rawalpindi Railway Station at 2:30 p.m. via Faisalabad and at 9:00 p.m. from Karachi Railway Station.

Sir Syed Express will have in house television, Wifi, cabin service, on-wheel restaurant, bedding, sound system and other facilities.