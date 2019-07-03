PM to soon meet Afghan Taliban leaders to push forward Afghan peace process: Naeem-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq has said Imran Khan will meet the Taliban leader soon for the peaceful resolution of Afghan crisis and Afghan government has also shown its consent in this regard.

He was addressing a conference on Changing Regional Situation and Role of Pakistan, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Naeemul Haq said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent visit helped building up confidence between the two states, curbing smuggling and resolving refugees’ issues.

Talking about Pakistan’s current relations with India, he said we hope that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kartarpur corridor on the eve of 585th birth anniversary of Gurunanak in November.