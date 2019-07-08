PML-N has no capacity to hold public gatherings: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PML (N) has no capacity to hold public gatherings.

In a tweet today, she said Maryam Safdar could not hold a public gathering in Mandi Bahuddin but it was mere a corner meeting. She said the PML (N) is now organizing workers’ conventions as it no longer enjoys the support of revenue officers, administration and police to hold public gatherings.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said ‘Abu Bachao’ campaign of Maryam Safdar has flopped after the statement of accountability court’s judge.

She said the people elect the Prime Minister and with the power of their votes, they have taken to task the plunderers and thrown them out of system.

She said there is no restriction on Maryam Safdar to seek solace in daydreaming.