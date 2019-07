Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says those who had sprayed bullets on innocent people in Model Town are being held accountable.

In a tweet, she said the statements of state terrorism by those who had patronized the elements like Gullu Butt is simply ridiculous.

The Special Assistant said removal of Shahbaz Sharif from the office of Chairman Public Accounts Committee and appointment of the new parliamentary leader shows distrust of his party on his leadership.