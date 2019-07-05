PML-N leaders involve in corruption cases being presented as heroes: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says PML-N is presenting its leaders found involved in the corruption cases as heroes of the country.
Talking to a private news channel, she said the people of the country are facing crunch and finding hardships due to lavish spending and luxurious life of past rulers.
To a question she said that ANF holds evidences regarding possession of drugs recovered from Rana Sanaullah.
Earlier, in a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information said the recovery of stolen goods has started from Jati Umra Raiwind. —Radio Pakistan