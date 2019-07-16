PML-N should stop befooling nation by false statements: Dr.Firdous

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, she said PML-N govt during its last five years in Punjab had overburdened the people by making false promises and talking about imaginary projects.

She said Shahbaz Sharif should tell the nation as to how much corruption his party’s government in Punjab committed during last five years.

She criticized the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz for lavish spending on mega projects including Ashiana Housing scheme and clean drinking water scheme misusing authority.

The previous rulers of PML-N had destroyed all the state institutions and ruthlessly looted the national wealth, she added.

She regretted that the PML-N in Punjab did not bother to solve multiple problems of people, adding, corruption was rampant in the country, but now Prime Minister Imran Khan has the resolve to eliminate corruption from the country and there would be no compromise on this issue.

Replying to a question , she said “the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif should face the British courts”.

She further said that the people are waiting for the time when Shahbaz Sharif will face the British courts and tell the truth.

She also challenged Shahbaz Sharif to sue her in a London court and she will present all the evidence in London court.