PM’s US visit will provide new impetus to Afghan peace process: Shehryar

PANJSHIR, Afghanistan: Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday visited strategic Punjshir Valley of Afghanistan and met with the local leaders and briefed them about Pakistan’s efforts for peace and development in Afghanistan.

It merits mention that Shehryar Afridi is the first Cabinet Minister to visit Punjshir Valley. Around a decade ago, the then Ambassador Sadiq Khan had visited Punjshir.

Upon arrival, Afghan Minister for Public Health Dr Ferozuddin Feroz and Deputy Governor Mr Seddiqi welcomed the minister.

Later, Shehryar Afridi held detailed talks with the local leadership. The Minister said that Pakistan is making all possible efforts to further Afghan peace process.

He said that the historic visit of US by Prime Minister Imran Khan had already laid a new foundation for Afghan peace and development and Pakistan would keep making efforts to further the peace dialogue.

He said that a peaceful and developing Afghanistan would prove to be a partner in Pakistans pursuance of regional peace and stability.

Afridi said that all Afghan leaders and politico-ethnic groups were equally important for Pakistan. He made it clear that Pakistan believed in Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and would keep pursuing dialogue between Afghans.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan is the principal partner of Afghanistan in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Later, Shehryar Afridi visited the mouselem of late Afghan leader Commander Ahmed Shah Masood and laid a floral wreath. He also offered fateha and recorded his comments in the visitor’s book.—INP