Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says core issues of the region will be discussed in the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and United States President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Sunday, he said Pak-US relations are need of the hour and Prime Minister’s visit to US will further improve the ties.

The Minister said peace of region is connected with peace in Afghanistan and US, Russia and China have acknowledged Pakistan’s role in this regard.—RadioPakistan