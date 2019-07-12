PM’s visit to US will further strengthen bilateral ties: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue to play its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process under collective responsibility.

He was talking to Charge d’ Affaires of the US Embassy Paul Jones who called on him in Islamabad today.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US, Pak-US relations, and Afghan peace process.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperation on Afghan peace process, fortifying bilateral relations and achieving shared objectives in the region.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed optimism that US visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan will further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.