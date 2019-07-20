PM’s visit to US will sensitize world community about sacrifices of Pakistan: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US will sensitize the international community about sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in bringing peace and stability to the region.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, she said Pakistan has emerged as a proponent of peace and the entire world has acknowledged this fact.

She said Pakistan has a pivotal role in peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Afghanistan.

She said civil and military leadership is on same page regarding putting the national interest above all things.

Special Assistant said this visit has set an example of austerity and of saving precious money of national exchequer as Prime Minister is travelling by commercial flight and will stay at the residence of Pakistan ambassador in the US.

She said the visit will protect defense, national interest and security of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan will apprise the US leadership of thousands of sacrifices Pakistan made in bringing peace and stability in the country and region.

Referring to provincial assembly elections in tribal districts, she said successful holding of elections in erstwhile FATA today demonstrated that tribal people voted in large numbers to exercise their constitutional and democratic right.

Special Assistant paid tributes to the sacrifices of armed forces and civil institutions to restore peace and order in the area. She said the peaceful election also proved that people have expressed solidarity with the country.

Referring to role of opposition parties in the country, she said the gang devoid of political maturity is spreading fake and poisonous propaganda to mislead people but it will not work.

She said no final report has been prepared yet of the forensic audit of an alleged video and any news in this regard is false.

Replying to a question, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again reiterated that process of accountability will continue at every cost and there will be NRO for anyone. She said law will take its course in dealing with the corruption cases.

She said government wants the courts working without any pressure or influence to dispense justice.