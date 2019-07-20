Polling for elections on 16 seats of erstwhile FATA underway

Polling will continue till 5.00 p.m. without any break.

Election Commission has finalized all necessary arrangements for holding elections in transparent and peaceful manner.

Two hundred and eighty-five candidates are in the run.

Eighty-four candidates are contesting election from the platform of different political parties while two hundred and one are independents.

About two point eight million voters are eligible to cast their vote.

One thousand eight hundred and ninety-five polling stations have been established for this purpose.

Complaint Centers have also been established in ECP secretariat Islamabad as well as in PEC office KP Peshawar.