President, PM condemn blast at Chamb sector near LoC

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have strongly condemned the blast on the Line of Control near Chhamb sector.

In their separate condolence messages, they expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

The President said that the sacrifices of armed forces for the defense of country will always be remembered.

They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in the blast, few meters from the Line of Control, at Barnala in Chamb Sector of Azad Kashmir yesterday.

According to ISPR, the incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules.

The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Nk Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak have also strongly condemned blast on the Line of Control near Chamb sector.