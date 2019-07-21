President summons Senate session on August 1

ISLAMANBAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned the session of senate on August 1 at 2 PM at parliament house.

Notification issued by Senate secretariat said the voting on no confidence resolution against Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani would be held in the session.

Sanjarani had said that no-confidence motion against the chairman Senate could not be moved in the requisition session of the Senate and it can only be held in a regular session summoned by president.

Opposition’s demand to include the resolution against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani in the agenda of next session has been rejected.

Sources said voting would not held against chairman in July 23 session of the upper house. Rehbar committee of opposition parties would contemplate on the matter in tomorrow’s meeting.

Sources in senate secretariat said agenda of requisition session would be decided on Monday and resolution seeking removal of chairman is not to be included in agenda.

The session starting from Tuesday would only discuss the matters pertaining to removal of Chairman Senate. Sadiq Sanjarani had summoned session of the upper house on July 23 at 3 PM on the requisition submitted by opposition parties to discuss the no-trust move against Chairman. —NNI