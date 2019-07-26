Process of accountability to continue without any discrimination: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated that the process of accountability would continue without any discrimination.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting in which he took the spokespersons of the government in confidence over his US visit and directed them bring forth positive image of the government in front of masses.

According to sources, the government while adopting strict stance, decided to take a tougher stance against the opposition over protest.

The meeting also reviewed matters pertaining to no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the prime minister was apprised about the number game.

He said that those found guilty by the courts were trying to mislead the nation and also portraying themselves as political martyrs.

The prime minister went on to say that the country has come out of the economic crisis due to the government’s positive policies and relief was being provided to the general public.—NNI