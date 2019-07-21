PTI becomes most popular party due to steps taken by PM: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become most popular political party of the country due to steps taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the larger national interest.

The Chief Minister was talking to PTI leaders from Narowal including Amjad Khan Kakar and Naeem Ullah Khan Kakar who called on him here on Sunday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to change the fate of the country.

Usman Buzdar said the era of loot and plunder would not come back. The previous rulers looted resources of the people and neglected the people and now the people have rejected them, he added.

The Chief Minister said the PTI is the only party which would steer the country out of crises.

Speaking on the occasion, Amjad Kakar said the PTI government is people’s government and he expressed confidence in the PTI leadership.

He said they would extend support to the Chief Minister in his efforts to serve the masses.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah was also present in the meeting.—INP