PTI emerges largest party in tribal districts elections for KP assembly

Pakistan Tehrik Insaf has emerged as the largest political force in the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts by winning five seats.

According to unofficial results of all sixteen provincial assembly seats from tribal districts, PTI secured five, Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) won three seats, Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami won one seat each.

Six independent candidates were elected in the first ever elections in tribal districts.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan on PK-100 Bajaur-I, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Anwar Zeb Khan has been declared as winner with 12,951 votes.

On PK-101 Bajaur-II, the ECP has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Ajmal Khan as winning candidate with 12,194 votes.

On PK-102 Bajaur-III, the ECP has declared Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s (JIP) candidate Siraj Uddin as winner with 19,088 votes.

On PK-103 Mohmand-I, Awami National Party’s (ANP) candidate Nisar Ahmed has been declared as winning candidate with 11,247 votes.

On PK-104 Mohmand-II, Independent candidate Abbas-ur-Rehman has been declared as winning candidate with 11,751 votes.

On PK-105 Khyber-I, the ECP has declared Independent candidate Shafiq Afridi as winner with 19,733 votes.

On PK-106 Khyber-II, independent candidate Bilawal Afridi has been declared as winner with 12,814 votes.

On PK-107 Khyber-III, Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq has been declared as winner with 9,796 votes.

On PK-108 Kurram-I, the ECP has declared Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Riaz as winner with 11,948 votes.

On PK-109 Kurram-II, the ECP has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Saeed Iqbal Mian as winning candidate with 39,536 votes.

On PK-110 Orakzai, the ECP has declared Independent candidate Ghazi Azan Jamal as winner with 18,448 votes.

On PK-111 North Waziristan-I, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Muhammad Iqbal Khan has been declared as winner with 10,200 votes.

On PK-112 North Waziristan, the ECP has declared Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan as winner with 12,057 votes.

On PK-113 South Waziristan, the ECP has declared Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) candidate Hafiz Asam-u-din as winner with 10,356 votes.

On PK-114 South Waziristan-II, the ECP has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Naseer Ullah Khan as winner with 11,114 votes.

On PK-115 Ex Frontier Regions, the ECP has declared Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Shoaib as winner with 18,128 votes.