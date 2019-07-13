Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appears before accountability court

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Saturday appeared before the accountability court here in illegal appointments case.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the case proceedings, wherein, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused appeared before the court.

The NAB had filed the reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused ignored the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal

appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO). —APP