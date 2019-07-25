Rana Sanaullah confessed to drug smuggling, claims ANF

ISLAMABAD: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed in its challan submitted before the court that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has admitted his involvement in drug smuggling.

According to the ANF, Rana Sanaullah has admitted in his statement recorded before the court that he was involved in drugs smuggling for years.

“I have been associated with drugs smuggling since years. My expenditures swelled up soon after I entered into politics, but my income was not much. I developed links with drug smugglers after entering into politics, particularly after becoming Law Minister in the Punjab cabinet,” Sanaullah admitted in his statement, according to the ANF challan.

ANF in its challan stated that Rana Sanaullah said that he got drugs from Afghans in Faisalabad and then other drug dealers got these drugs from him at different points for smuggling abroad to different countries.

The anti-drug body said that they had sent a team to intercept Rana Sana upon receiving a tip that the politician was travelling with drugs in his car on July 1. ANF said that they intercepted him before entering Lahore and discovered drugs and a pistol in his car but upon attempting to seize them, Rana Sana’s guards got into a scuffle with the team, leading to ANF detaining them.