Rana Sanaullah will be presented before Anti-Narcotics Court today: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah has been arrested by Anti Narcotic Force and will be presented before Anti-Narcotics Court today.
In a video message, she said ANF has detained him on authentic information that his vehicle is containing drugs worth 150 to 200 million rupees.
She said there is no-one beyond the constitution and law in Naya Pakistan. She said ANF is an independent institution and there is no link of government interest in this detention.
She said PMLN wants to use the arrest of Rana Sanaullah for political point scoring.