Rana Sanaullah’s petition to have homemade food dismissed

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah to have home-cooked food in jail.

Session judge Qaiser Nazir announced the verdict on the petition filed by Rana Sanaullah, who was arrested in narcotics case by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

The lawyer representing Rana Sanaullah argued that his client should be allowed to have home-cooked food in jail and said that according to jail law a suspect under trial is allowed to have home-cooked food.

During the hearing the jail officials submitted the report in the court which stated that Rana Sanaullah was being given the food according to his health and medical check-ups are also being conducted at daily basis.

The court then rejected the petition and directed to approach the jail superintendent which was the relevant forum for his request.