Rangers recover huge cache of arms in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Karachi’s Lyari area.

According to Rangers spokesman, on a tip-off, that some activists of Lyari gang war had hidden arms and ammunition in Lyari’s Shah Beg Lane for disturbing law & order situation in the city, the Rangers personnel carried out targeted raid in the area and seized large number of weapons and ammunition.

They recovered 25 Awan bombs, two LMGs, two SMGs, three 8-MM rifles, one repeater, one 9-MM pistol, one 30-bore pistol, one 22-bore pistol, four ammunition bullet box of LMG, two ammunition bullet box of LMG, 2000 rounds of LMG, 4230 round of 8-MM rifle, 30 rounds of SMG, 20 rounds of 38-bore and 9 rounds of 22-bore.

Rangers appealed to citizens to keep an eye on anti-state and criminal elements in their neighbourhoods adding that citizens should inform the Rangers on its helpline 1011. They assured that the name of the person would be kept secret.

—PPI