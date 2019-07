ISLAMABAD: Senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he is ready for the arrest but I should be told the allegations against me.

Abbasi questioned what our crime is. He said Sheikh Rashid never talked right things, adding that no weight in Sheikh’s allegations as he himself is involved in corruption.

Responding to a question of Ishaq Dar, he said those who are talking about bringing him back must answer you about this matter. —NNI