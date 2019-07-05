Rehbar Committee to submit resolution for removal of Senate Chairman on July 9

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties Rehbar Committee here on Friday decided to submit its resolution for removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on July 09.

Talking to media Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Akram Khan Durrani, who was presiding over the meeting said that the name of the opposition’s candidate for the top slot of the upper house will be decided in the next session of the opposition parties on July 11.

He said the convener of the Rehbar Committee will be nominated from each party for a period of two months and he has been unanimously named as the first head of the committee.

Commenting the political situation, Durrani said that price hike and unemployment rate has increased after the general elections. He said a new political structure is being framed in the country, and the opposition has expressed grave concern over the situation.

He claimed that the state institutions are crossing their jurisdiction and interfering in other matters. He also criticized arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah over drug-related allegations.

Durrani announced support from the opposition parties for the People’s Party candidate in Ghotki by-election. He demanded issuance of production orders for the two arrested MNA, who were elected from former tribal region.

Opposition parties have decided to observe ‘black day’ on July 25, he added.

The Rahbar Committee which comprises 11 members of the opposition discussed over anti-government movement and other issues during the meeting.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was represented by former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and Ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi whereas, Nayyar Bukhari and Yousaf Raza Gillani represented the People’s Party in the meeting.

National Party’s Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Usman Kakar, Qaumi Watan Party’s Hashim Babar, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar, Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle-e-Hadees’s Shafiq Pasrori and Owais Noorani from Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan also attended the meeting.