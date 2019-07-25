Relation with U.S. would be much better now: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his recent U.S. visit was a very successful visit of its kind in which he tried to raise the issue of Kashmir and asked President Trump to visit Pakistan which he accepted warmly.

PM Imran convened a meeting of federal cabinet after returning from US. The meeting contemplated on the money spent on foreign tours of former rulers and on the issue of making regulatory departments under cabinet division.

Sources said the cabinet approved ending column of occupation from passport form and extension in 8th wage board award. The cabinet also gave its node to the decision made by ECC.

The meeting was told that for the first time a Prime Minister was given great respect in US. PM had cleared to US authorities that the purpose of this visit is not to get aid but to change the mindset for Pakistan. Pakistan does not want aid but trade from foreign countries. The cabinet felicitated PM Imran Khan for his successful visit.

PM Imran Khan on the occasion said the relations with US would better in future as compared to the past.