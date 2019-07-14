Religious affairs ministry launches apps to assist pilgrims during Haj

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has launched multiple mobile apps to help pilgrims during Haj and their stay in Saudi Arabia, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The ministry, as per Radio Pakistan, has asked pilgrims to use the Android apps for information.

Haj flight operation from Pakistan started on July 4. For the first time, Saudi immigration staff conducted immigration process of 368 Pakistani pilgrims at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under the Road to Makkah project.

The app, Mina Locator, can be used to identify the user’s residence, the routes to different camps/maktabs, train stations, mosques, hospitals as well as other location in Mina.

The AlMaqsad app provides 3D indoor navigation of Masjid-al-Haram.

Pak Hajj Muavin is an app which provides information about the pilgrims, group information, building and maktab information and travel details.

Rehnuma-e-Hajj app, which is an Urdu language app, provides information and facilitates pilgrims performing Manasik-i-Haj.

The Pak Hajj Guide App provides information about preparing for Haj, including information about how to perform Haj, Umrah and Ziarat Madinah.

Every Muslim is required to perform Haj at least once in his/her lifetime if he or she has the means to do so. The religious pilgrimage is marked by Eidul Azha.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Eidul Azha will fall on Aug 12 this year. —INP