Remembering ‘Madar-e-Millat’ Fatima Jinnah on her 52nd death anniversary

The 52nd death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is being observed with reverence and respect across the country today.

Fatima Jinnah still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.

Various political parties and women wings of many organisations have arranged conferences and seminars to highlight the services rendered by the sister of Quaid-e-Azam.

In this connection, Nazrya-e-Pakistan Trust in collaboration with the Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust organized a Quran Khawni session at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehrik-e-Pakistan in Lahore today.

Fatima Jinnah is referred to as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her dynamic role in the Pakistan freedom movement.

She died in Karachi on 9th July 1967.