Roti to be available at old price: Minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that price of 100 gram Roti would be Rs 6 whereas Naan would be sold at the rate of Rs 12.

He said this while addressing a press conference, along with President Muthida Naan Bai Association Muhammad Aftab and its office bearers.

He said the government had not imposed any kind of tax on ‘Aata, Sooji and Maida’. The Punjab government was giving subsidy of rupees 42 billion

on wheat this year for providing relief to the common man, he said and added that 20 Kg Aata bag would be sold at the old price Rs 770.

While responding to PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto’s statement that Naan was being sold in Punjab at the rate of Rs 20, the minister said, “Let me correct Bilawal that this is not Sindh but in Punjab Naan is being sold at the rate of Rs 12 because the government is still awakening.” He said those who were spreading anarchy were not sincere with the country.

The minister said that concern of Naan Bai Association regarding gas

tariff was genuine, adding that a request would be put to Prime Minister

Imran Khan for revising the tariff rate at old position.

He said that increase in tax on ghee had been taken back therefore price of ghee would not be increased now.

In his respond to a question, the minister said that 7 hours long dialogue held with the traders last day and federal government had been taken on board as well. All the demands of the traders were accepted.

He said the FBR would not conduct raids on the markets neither any one’s account would be freezed. He said that tax payers should not be worried.

He said only those people were creating hue and cry who had not given taxes. He said government had not imposed any kind of tax on small shopkeeper neither any kind of such proposal was under consideration.

President Muthida Naan Bai Association Muhammad Aftab said that the minister had assured them to solving their problems therefore Roti would be sold at Rs 6 whereas Naan at the rate of Rs 12.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed and DGPR Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar were also present on this occasion. —APP