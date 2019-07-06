Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Imran Khan to attend conference

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited by Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend an economic conference in Vladivostok in September.

According to local media reports, the prime minister has been invited to attend the Eastern Economic Forum which is scheduled to be held from September 4 to September 6 in Vladivostok, local media reported.

Last month, the premier and Putin met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Both the leaders had informal meetings several times during the summit. Reportedly, the invitation was extended by the Russian president during the SCO meeting.