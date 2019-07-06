Sadiq Sanjrani running house smoothly as immense legislation made through platform: Shibli

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz has said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is running the house smoothly as immense legislation was made through the platform.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were using pressure tactics in dispersion to halt accountability process against their corrupt leadership including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had supported Sadiq Sanjrani in Senate Chairman’s election because we wanted a person from Balochistan for the position, although he did not belong to PTI.

The senator said replacement of Sadiq Sanjrani would be considered as a conspiracy against democracy.