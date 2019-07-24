Sarfaraz Merchant among seven others placed on ECL

KARACHI: Interior Ministry on Wednesday placed the name of a businessman based in United Kingdom (UK) Sarfaraz Merchant and seven others on Exit Control List (ECL) in a case pertaining to alleged illegal allotment of land belonging to the government.

National Accountability Bureau had booked Sarfarza Merchant and others over the 1992 illegal allotment of 25 acres of the land belonging to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

Names of MD KWSB Iftikhar Haider and Director KWSB Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu have also been placed on ECL.