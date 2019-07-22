Senator Graham calls on PM Imran in Washington

WASHINGTON: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan House in Washington today.

Senator Lindsey Graham chairs the Judiciary Committee of the US Senate and is a great proponent of Pak-US relations. He has been the most vocal and active supporter of refreshing US-Pakistan bilateral ties in the interest of regional peace and security.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was present in the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan ambassador to the US Dr. Asad Majeed Khan were also in attendance.