Shabbar Zaidi not being changed as FBR chairman: Naeemul Haq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haq has on Thursday said that Shabbar Zaidi is not being changed as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

Amidst rumors regarding removal of Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Naeemul took to Twitter and clarified that the FBR chairman will remain in his position.

Shabbar Zaidi was appointed as the FBR chairman on May 10, 2019. He is a Pakistani chartered accountant and former caretaker Provincial Minister of Sindh, who served in 2013 caretaker ministry. He is also a senior partner in A. F. Ferguson & Co., a member firm of PwC.

He is mainly known for his extensive contribution towards development of taxation and fiscal laws of the country.

Shabbar Zaidi has also authored many books, including Panama Leaks – A Blessing in Disguise – Offshore Assets of Pakistani Citizens, A Journey for Clarity and Pakistan: Not a Failed State.