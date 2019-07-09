Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for UK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday left for United Kingdom on a two-day visit.

The foreign minister will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Commonwealth in the United Kingdom at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Speaking to the media before departing for UK, he said, Pakistan will continue playing its due role in the Commonwealth.

“I will have the opportunity to meet my from other member states of the Commonwealth on the sidelines of the meeting,” Qureshi said.

He added, he will present Pakistan’s report about mandates of 2018.