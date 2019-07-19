SHC grants 7-day protective bail to Miftah Ismail

The Court heard the petition submitted by Miftah Ismail for pre-arrest bail against his arrest warrant issued by National Accountability Bureau.

On Thursday, the bureau’s team including female officers raided Miftah’s residence in Karachi along with his arrest warrants issued by the Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, in LNG case.

Miftah Ismail on the other hand said that there was no need of raids as he received the NAB summons after 3pm on Thursday.

The team entered the house of former finance minister but Miftah was not home and his mobile phone was off as well.

Sources privy to the NAB stated that the former finance minister was not cooperating with anti-graft agency’s team.

The development came following arrest of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by NAB in LNG case. He has been ‘accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices’.