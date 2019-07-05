Shehbaz appears before NAB, disassociates himself with family members

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday disassociated himself with his family members.

According to sources, the opposition leader, who appeared before the NAB today, while expressing disassociation with other members of the family said that he cannot answer any of the question regarding them.

Shehbaz asked the investigation team to question about what he did to which the NAB team said that they were questioning him regarding the money he transferred.

The PML-N president said that he had no knowledge about the money he transferred, adding that they [anti-graft watchdog] should question to the one involved in the case.

On the other hand, the anti-graft agency again summoned Shehbaz Sharif on July 12 I cases pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Assets beyond Income and Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The Bureau has issued notice to the opposition leader.—NNI