Shehbaz Sharif directs lawyers to start legal action against Daily Mail

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has directed his lawyers to start a legal proceeding against British newspaper Daily Mail.

Sources said Shehbaz talked to his lawyers in London and informed them about legal action. The lawyers have made initial points to file lawsuit against PM Imran Khan and his assistant Shehzad Akbar.

Sources added that legal team headed by Salman Butt briefed Shehbaz Sharif in this regard.

Earlier, Daily Mail had exposed an alleged money laundering scandal of Shehbaz Sharif from the UK government aid for earthquake victims in Pakistan.

According to a confidential investigation report seen by Daily Mail, millions of pounds were transferred into the bank accounts of Shehbaz’s family members, including his wife, children and a son-in-law.

It reported stated to have interviewed key witnesses held on remand in jail, including a UK citizen Aftab Mehmood. Mehmood claimed that he had laundered millions on behalf of Shahbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham, without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators, who inspected his books regularly.—NNI