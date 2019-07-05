Some elements want to rescind 18th Amendment: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that some elements wanted to rescind the 18th Amendment.

In a statement, in connection with May 5 incident in which then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government was toppled down, Zardari said that the country’s survival and security laid in strong democracy.

He warned that diversion from the constitution was harmful and added that the country could not afford its consequences.

The PPP leader said that the 18th Amendment ensured autonomy of the provinces and added that he firmly believed in rule of law and supremacy of the parliament.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that PPP will continue its struggle to protect the rights of people.

“PPP always fought for the rights of people and will continue its struggle to safeguard masses rights, he had said while addressing a public gathering in Mohmand district.

He had said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had provided identity and rights to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The PPP leader had said that former president had increased the budget of tribal areas to 500 per cent in the PPP government.—NNI