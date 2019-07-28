Home / Sports / Cricket / Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to seal ODI series

Avishka Fernando made his team's highest score of 82 off 75 balls while Angelo Mathews added an unbeaten 52 as Sri Lanka reached 242-3 in 44.4 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 238-8 in 50 overs.